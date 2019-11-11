Mercedes is planning to launch a fully electric G-Wagen

Last week, Daimler's digital transformation head, Sascha Pallenberg, relayed via Twitter that the head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, speaking at an automobile event in Berlin, Germany, revealed that an all-electric version of the G-Class wagon is in the works.

On the same day that Volkswagen outlined its plans to launch an all-electric wagon in 2021, Daimler's head of Mercedes-Benz, Ola Källenius, announced that “there will be a zero-emission EV version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class” wagon, too.

The G-Class has been in production since the late 1970s and has retained its place in the company's portfolio as one of the least eco-friendly models to date. Switching its current powertrain out for an electric one would do wonders for its environmental profile.