New Models

Mercedes is planning to launch a fully electric G-Wagen

11 November 2019 - 08:47 By AFP Relaxnews
Mercedes-Benz is working on an electric version of its popular G-Wagon.
Image: Supplied

Last week, Daimler's digital transformation head, Sascha Pallenberg, relayed via Twitter that the head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, speaking at an automobile event in Berlin, Germany, revealed that an all-electric version of the G-Class wagon is in the works.

On the same day that Volkswagen outlined its plans to launch an all-electric wagon in 2021, Daimler's head of Mercedes-Benz, Ola Källenius, announced that “there will be a zero-emission EV version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class” wagon, too.

The G-Class has been in production since the late 1970s and has retained its place in the company's portfolio as one of the least eco-friendly models to date. Switching its current powertrain out for an electric one would do wonders for its environmental profile.

The idea of the G-Class going electric was first brought up by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2018 (as reported by Automotive News). The company's then-CEO, Dieter Zetsche, simply stated in return that the company had plans to convert the “entire portfolio” to electric.

According to Källenius, Mercedes-Benz has plans to give customers “the choice of at least one electric alternative in every Mercedes-Benz model series” by 2022, whether that's a hybrid option or a completely battery-powered option.

In the US, only the GLC and EQC are (or will soon be) available with electric powertrains. The former is a hybrid, while the latter will be the brand's first fully electric model when it launches in 2020.

Neither Källenius nor Zetsche indicated a time frame during which the electric G-Class could be unveiled. However, based on the company's electrification strategy, we should see it within the next two years.

