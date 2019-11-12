First all-electric Lexus to be unveiled in China this month

Lexus, the high-end division of Toyota, has announced the forthcoming presentation of its first all-electric vehicle at the 17th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China, which will open its doors to the public on Saturday November 23.

Little has been revealed about the details of the new all-electric, which has been designed to respond to demand both in Europe and in China. However, the new vehicle does imply that Lexus will soon be able to draw on a wider choice of different electric powertrains to tailor its offering to the needs of different markets across the world.

As for the long term, Lexus provided insight into its vision of the car of the future at the Tokyo Motor Show in October with the unveiling of the all-new LF-30 electric concept.