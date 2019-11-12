Maserati GranTurismo comes to a colourful end
To signify the end of an era for Maserati and the start of a new electric one, the company has unveiled the GranTurismo Zéda - a model with a gradient paint finish that symbolises the past, present and future of the company.
Monday marked the final day of production for the Maserati GranTurismo and its drop-top variant, the GranCabrio.
To celebrate both the discontinuation of this 12-year-old model and the development of an electric successor, Maserati revealed a special one-off model, the GranTurismo Zéda.
A new phase of our history begins today.— Maserati GB (@MaseratiGB) November 11, 2019
This #MaseratiGranTurismo will drive us towards a future.
We call it the Maserati GranTurismo Zéda. #MaseratiGranTurismoZeda pic.twitter.com/ehCVM7aOTb
The company describes this model as "the bridge which connects the past, the present, and the future".
Though Zéda simply means "Z", it represents not only an end but also a beginning - a transition for the company. This is also depicted in the vehicle's exterior paint finish, which shifts from a vibrant indigo to white.
Both the GranTurismo and GranCabrio models are set to be replaced by new electrified versions. These will be the first of Maserati's EV range and will adopt 100% electric solutions.
Since the GranTurismo was launched in 2007 and the GranCabrio in 2009, over 40,000 units have been sold across the world. Their more intelligent, eco-friendly replacements will continue their legacies.