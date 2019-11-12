Maserati GranTurismo comes to a colourful end

To signify the end of an era for Maserati and the start of a new electric one, the company has unveiled the GranTurismo Zéda - a model with a gradient paint finish that symbolises the past, present and future of the company.

Monday marked the final day of production for the Maserati GranTurismo and its drop-top variant, the GranCabrio.

To celebrate both the discontinuation of this 12-year-old model and the development of an electric successor, Maserati revealed a special one-off model, the GranTurismo Zéda.