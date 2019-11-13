New R25m McLaren Elva will leave your Senna in the dust
For those with a passion for the driving experience, McLaren has unveiled the Elva, an extreme roadster with a 600kW engine that pushes the car to 100km/h in under three seconds.
In case the Senna wasn't powerful enough for you, McLaren announced on Wednesday that the new high-performance roofless roadster will join the brand's Ultimate Series line, a collection of the company's most powerful cars to date.
The new model pays homage to the McLaren Elvas of the 1960s, which were designed by Bruce McLaren - the driver and designer from New Zealand who the brand was named after - as "customer versions" of his racecars.
Without a roof, windscreen or side windows, the new Elva gives the driver and passenger an "immersive and enthralling experience". No obstructions get between the driver and the sound of the Elva's titanium quad-exit exhaust. Despite this, the aerodynamic design of the vehicle directs the airflow above the cockpit to produce "a relative bubble of calm".
Lightweight. Powerful. Agile. Introducing the new McLaren Elva, an open-top roadster that epitomises McLaren’s relentless pioneering spirit. #McLarenElvahttps://t.co/RZ6S0cIxgN pic.twitter.com/m5XNyMOxmE— McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) November 13, 2019
Major components like the chassis and body have been made from carbon fibre, a material whose frequent use in this model makes the Elva the lightest road car ever made by McLaren.
As a result, the twin-turbocharged V8 - which puts out 600kW - can accelerate the vehicle from 0-100km/h in under three seconds. It can reach 200km/h in 6.7 seconds -two seconds faster than the Senna.
Driving dynamics has been optimised with active aerodynamics, a linked-hydraulic active suspension and electro-hydraulic steering. All three elements work together to give drivers the "purest feedback".
The natural response of the vehicle to commands allows the driver to "feel one with the car" and experience the natural elements in full.
Only 388 units of the McLaren Elva will be available to order - each starts at $1,690,000 (over R25m) and will be modified based on customer customisation.