New R25m McLaren Elva will leave your Senna in the dust

For those with a passion for the driving experience, McLaren has unveiled the Elva, an extreme roadster with a 600kW engine that pushes the car to 100km/h in under three seconds.

In case the Senna wasn't powerful enough for you, McLaren announced on Wednesday that the new high-performance roofless roadster will join the brand's Ultimate Series line, a collection of the company's most powerful cars to date.

The new model pays homage to the McLaren Elvas of the 1960s, which were designed by Bruce McLaren - the driver and designer from New Zealand who the brand was named after - as "customer versions" of his racecars.

Without a roof, windscreen or side windows, the new Elva gives the driver and passenger an "immersive and enthralling experience". No obstructions get between the driver and the sound of the Elva's titanium quad-exit exhaust. Despite this, the aerodynamic design of the vehicle directs the airflow above the cockpit to produce "a relative bubble of calm".