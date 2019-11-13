New Models

The world's worst car just got worse

Has the Datsun Go gone too far this time? Thomas Falkiner thinks so

13 November 2019 - 13:35 By Thomas Falkiner
If you've given up on life, then you'll be pleased to know that you can now buy a Datsun Go fitted with a CVT.
If you've given up on life, then you'll be pleased to know that you can now buy a Datsun Go fitted with a CVT.
Image: Supplied

Question: What could be worse than a Datsun Go? Answer: A Datsun Go equipped with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT): an automatic gearbox (though technically it has no gears, rather a pair of variable-width pulleys connected by a belt) that has a reputation for being dim-witted and annoyingly droney. And sometimes pricey to fix.

Well, as it happens, Datsun on Wednesday morning announced that it is bringing this nightmare to life with the launch of new Go and Go+ CVT models. Indeed, if you hate life and joy and driving and want to pilot one of SA's most unsafe cars to a soundtrack reminiscent of a 1980s speedboat, then look no further — your chariot awaits. If not, I'd suggest you do the sensible thing and save a few more rands until you can afford to buy something such as a Renault Sandero or, even better, a VW Up! Cars that are infinitely better (and safer) in every respect, and are no longer that much more expensive. 

MORE

Datsun brand set to go as Nissan rolls back Ghosn's expansionist strategy: sources

Nissan Motor Co Ltd is likely to axe its Datsun brand, drop some unprofitable products and close a number of assembly lines worldwide, two company ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here's what we found

The finest part of your experience with the Renault Kwid and the Datsun Go involves bringing them to a stop and emerging unscathed
Lifestyle
2 months ago

ROAD SAFETY | Just how safe is the car you're driving? New Global NCAP test reveals some scary truths

The results of the latest crash tests on vehicles sold in SA reveal some marques are risking the safety of their customers, writes Mark Smyth
Motoring
1 year ago

Most read

  1. A DIY guide to fixing scratches and dents on your car Features
  2. Siya Kolisi is always game for a road trip, and here is what is on the Bok's ... Features
  3. WATCH | All you need to know about the 2020 Mazda CX30 in 60 seconds New Models
  4. REVIEW | The 2019 Jeep Trackhawk is a street-brawler Reviews
  5. WATCH | 2019 Toyota Avanza goes head-to-head with Honda BR-V Reviews

Latest Videos

'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
Malema on Mugabe: 5 takeaways from Juju's address
X