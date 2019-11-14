New Models

Ferrari reveals new Roma coupé

14 November 2019 - 19:00 By AFP Relaxnews
The new Ferrari Roma
Though a hardtop version of the Portofino has been expected since the convertible was announced in 2017, Ferrari went ahead and used this opportunity as a chance to do more than add a permanent roof: the model got a new name and a new body style.

On Wednesday, Ferrari unveiled the Roma — “La Nuova Dolce Vita” — during a private event held in Rome, the perfect place to reveal a model inspired by Italy's capital city.

Though Roma serves as a hardtop version of the Portofino convertible announced back in 2017, the company describes this coupe as having a “timeless design” that models “the carefree, pleasurable way of life that characterised Rome in the 1950s and ‘60s”.

To embody this essence, the body was restyled when compared with its drop-top counterpart with smooth contours (“all superfluous detailing has been removed”), a front end that angles more sharply to the ground, and a fastback rear, all executed in a way that is contemporary but can be found on sports cars from the past 70 years.

The power that the Roma delivers matches its modern flair. The engine is a turbo charged V8 (the same found in the Portofino) which puts out 456kW and 760Nm, allowing the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds.

When in Rome – unveil the Roma.
The interior was designed to put the driver in control of their experience. The cabin body panels wrap in such a way that the driver and the passenger sit in individual cells with functional elements being distributed throughout each side of the cockpit.

This model is the final one the company will announce this year.

Ferrari is expected to reveal availability and pricing information soon.

