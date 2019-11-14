Ferrari reveals new Roma coupé

Though a hardtop version of the Portofino has been expected since the convertible was announced in 2017, Ferrari went ahead and used this opportunity as a chance to do more than add a permanent roof: the model got a new name and a new body style.

On Wednesday, Ferrari unveiled the Roma — “La Nuova Dolce Vita” — during a private event held in Rome, the perfect place to reveal a model inspired by Italy's capital city.

Though Roma serves as a hardtop version of the Portofino convertible announced back in 2017, the company describes this coupe as having a “timeless design” that models “the carefree, pleasurable way of life that characterised Rome in the 1950s and ‘60s”.