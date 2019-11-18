Everything you need to know about the new Ford Mustang Mach-E

Because the model is equipped with connected tech, it's expected to get better over time, thanks to future over-the-air software updates. The SYNC communications and entertainment system will make its debut in the Mach-E, bringing the cockpit a 15.5-inch touchscreen display on which various infotainment and vehicle operation controls are located.

While the electric SUV market is slowly getting more saturated, because this model dons the Mustang name and the specs that accompany it, its closest competitors are the other premium and luxury models that are leading - or are expected to lead - the market, including Tesla's Model X, Jaguar's I-Pace and Audi's E-Tron.

Tesla, thus far, produces the electric SUV with the longest range, at 528km - though the Mach-E is not far behind. Compared with the I-Pace and E-Tron, which both offer ranges below 386km, the Ford version is the best Tesla alternative.

In terms of power, once again, the Model X leads the pack by being able to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 2.7 seconds. Jaguar's takes 4.5 seconds, while Audi's takes a whopping 5.5 seconds. Compared to the competition, Ford's rendition of the electric SUV is definitely Tesla's closest competitor.

The Mustang Mach-E is slated to go on sale in late 2020 and will be available with either a standard or long-range battery and in rear or all-wheel drives. Additionally, the model will be available as a performance GT variant. Deliveries will start in early 2021.