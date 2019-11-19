New Models

WATCH | How to tune into the live unveiling of the Audi e-tron Sportback

19 November 2019 - 18:14 By AFP Relaxnews

Audi is set to unveil its e-tron Sportback ahead of the LA Autoshow this week in a global world premiere on November 19 at 6pm local time – or Wednesday November 20 at 4am here in South Africa.

Expectations are high for the coupé version of the German automaker's SUV. With the new model, Audi is hoping to combine the imposing presence of an SUV with the elegance of a coupé and the driving flexibility of an electric auto.

The new vehicle is based on the concept of the same name, which was first presented at the 2017 Auto Shanghai.

Audi is also set to exhibit its new ultra-sporty RS Q8 SUV in Los Angeles.

The unveiling will be streamed live on the internet via all of the brand's social media platforms. Without leaving your home, you can discover the new Audi e-tron Sportback via Audi's YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn channels.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | The Bloodhound LSR reaches 1,010km/h across Hakskeen Pan

The Bloodhound LSR on Sunday set a top speed of 1,010km/h at Hakskeen Pan in the Northern Cape, just next to the Namibian border
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2019 Citroën C3 Aircross

Join Ignition TV presenter Marius Roberts as he takes a drive in the new Citroën C3 Aircross
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Which flunks its safety test the worst - the 2019 Datsun Go or Renault Kwid?

Join Ignition TV presenter Brenwin Naidu as he puts the Datsun Go and Renault Kwid through a rather illuminating safety test at Zwartkops Raceway.
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Which flunks its safety test the worst - the 2019 Datsun Go or Renault ... Features
  2. The world's worst car just got worse New Models
  3. WATCH | The Bloodhound LSR reaches 1,010km/h across Hakskeen Pan news
  4. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  5. Ferrari drivers should feel sorry about mistakes, says team boss Motorsport

Latest Videos

Two people found dead on Durban's Suncoast Beach
Mzanzi celebrates heroic SABC reporter Seentleng Lehihi
X