WATCH | How to tune into the live unveiling of the Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi is set to unveil its e-tron Sportback ahead of the LA Autoshow this week in a global world premiere on November 19 at 6pm local time – or Wednesday November 20 at 4am here in South Africa.

Expectations are high for the coupé version of the German automaker's SUV. With the new model, Audi is hoping to combine the imposing presence of an SUV with the elegance of a coupé and the driving flexibility of an electric auto.

The new vehicle is based on the concept of the same name, which was first presented at the 2017 Auto Shanghai.