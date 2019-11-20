BMW gives a sneak peak of its sporty, all-electric i4 Gran Coupe

BMW's mid-range segment is getting the electric treatment: the i4 gran coupe will launch in 2021, powered by the company's fifth-generation eDrive technology, the carmaker said on Monday.

The BMW iX3 and iNext will have the same architecture when they're released. However, the i4 will benefit further from advanced battery cell tech that enhances the performance and boosts the drive range to about 600km. According to the company, the model is expected to set “new standards in sporty performance”.