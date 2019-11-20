BMW gives a sneak peak of its sporty, all-electric i4 Gran Coupe
BMW's mid-range segment is getting the electric treatment: the i4 gran coupe will launch in 2021, powered by the company's fifth-generation eDrive technology, the carmaker said on Monday.
The BMW iX3 and iNext will have the same architecture when they're released. However, the i4 will benefit further from advanced battery cell tech that enhances the performance and boosts the drive range to about 600km. According to the company, the model is expected to set “new standards in sporty performance”.
The development of the #BMW i4 is part of our comprehensive product offensive towards #electrified drive. We currently have the biggest range of #allelectric and plug-in #hybrid models within the field.#BMWGroup pic.twitter.com/RZBVObqWoJ— BMW Group (@BMWGroup) November 19, 2019
The specially tuned electric motor delivers an output of 395kW, making its power comparable with BMWs outfitted with V8 engines. Visually, the model checks all the design requirements to be categorised as a four-door coupé, while also incorporating BMW's characteristic “i”-line aesthetic – at least based on the company description. Only a teaser image of the model covered in camouflage has been published thus far.
In terms of global electrification goals, BMW plans to have 25 EVs in its portfolio by 2023.
The fully electric BMW i4 four-door coupé will be available starting in 2021, after the launch of the iX3 in 2020 and iNext in 2021.