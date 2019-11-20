New 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback unveiled at LA Auto Show

Audi has taken the wraps off the follow-up of the E-Tron SUV: the E-Tron Sportback.

Earlier this year, Audi's very first all-electric car - the E-Tron SUV - was made available for purchase; on Tuesday, just a few months after that release, Audi announced that a smaller rendition of the model will be available for order this month: The E-Tron Sportback.

This SUV coupe is the second member of the company's production EV line and is using the same powertrain at its predecessor. The motor can deliver up to 300kW of power, and the car can reportedly travel up to 446km on a single charge - the larger, heavier E-Tron SUV can travel up to about 328km.