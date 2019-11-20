Six things you need to know about the 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP

1. It kicks out some serious power

Over the last few years, manufacturers have been turning up the wick on their small capacity, four-cylinder turbocharged motors. The 2.0-litre mill doing duty in the Mini John Cooper Works GP is a perfect case in point.

Thanks to strengthened internals, improved cooling and a bigger turbo, Mini has been able to extract 225kW and 450Nm worth of torque. Expect a 0-100km/h time of 5.2-seconds and a top speed of 265km/h.