This is the new Aston Martin DBX in all its uncamouflaged glory

Despite being founded over a century ago, Aston Martin has only just unveiled its first SUV: the DBX.

On Tuesday evening in Los Angeles and simultaneously at a Wednesday event in Beijing, the British luxury car brand began a new chapter in the book of its century-long history.

According to the company, the DBX represents a "new era in Aston Martin's pursuit to deliver exceptional performance, style and usability in a segment previously unexplored by the world-famous manufacturer".

The inaugural SUV model is the fourth vehicle launched under the Second Century Plan, a transformation strategy with three phases - business stabilisation, core strengthening and expansion of product portfolio - that aim to ultimately convert the company into a sustainable luxury business. This launch is part of the third phase.