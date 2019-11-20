Volkswagen's ID Space Vizzion concept makes world debut in LA

The newest member of Volkswagen's ID family - the ID Space Vizzion concept - has made its global debut, previewing a possible production model that will join the VW portfolio in the future.

On Tuesday at the Petersen Automotive Museum in LA, Volkswagen unveiled the ID Space Vizzion, the seventh member of the ID concept family and therefore the seventh concept to be built on the dedicated MEB EV platform.

VW has stated that this all-electric wagon "previews a potential production car for Europe and North America".

Because the Space Vizzion has the same foundation as smaller vehicles (like the Vizzion, Buggy and Crozz) but a larger body architecture, it has a relatively generous amount of interior space.

The rear-mounted motor, which generates 205kW, can be complemented by a second motor to give the vehicle all-wheel drive and a 265kW power output. The estimated range on a single charge is up to 480km.