Behold the affluent new 2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, an opulent SUV with a swanky exterior and lavish interior.

The Mercedes-Maybach brand, a line of vehicles representing the best of the best of the company in terms of luxurious design, materials, and technology, gained its newest member on Thursday, the ritzy Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC.

From the first glimpse of the model, one can't help but notice the extreme opulence of the SUV, thanks to the plethora of glossy chrome detailing and the extravagant two-tone paint job.

While the V8 engine - which is paired with hybrid EQ Boost system - is not the star component of the model, it still delivers a respectable 410kW and 730Nm of torque. Behind the hood, however, is where the SUV earns the Mercedes-Maybach designation.

The back seats, which have a touchscreen display fitted between them, can recline electronically and the padded areas - as well as dash - are finished with Nappa leather. A sliding and tilting sunroof comes standard, as do seats with heating and massaging capabilities. Available upon request is a centre console with extending tables and a refrigerator "with space for champagne bottles", and a fragrance designed especially for the model.