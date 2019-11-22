Kia is showing two concept cars based on its new Seltos SUV in LA

Unveiled in June 2019, the Kia Seltos made its US debut at the LA Auto Show, which is set to run from November 22 to December 1. For the occasion, it is accompanied by two concept cars that offer a foretaste of future versions of the new compact SUV.

Let's not forget that the Kia Seltos is itself a series version of the SP Signature concept presented at the Seoul Motor Show in March 2019. It is presented as a new, relatively robust model, which is available in petrol and diesel versions that range in power from 136 to 177 hp. The Seltos is set to go on sale in Asia and the US at the end of 2019, but to date there has been no indication that it will oneday be available in Europe.

In Los Angeles this week, Kia unveiled two concepts, the Seltos X-Line Trail Attack and the Seltos X-Line Urban, adapted to different lifestyles that SUV owners may want to embrace. Both of these are the fruit of a collaboration between Kia Design Center America and US car builder Zero to 60 Designs, which are both based in California.

As for the details, the Kia Seltos X-Line Trail Attack is more oriented towards wide-open spaces and off-road driving than urban daily commutes. According to its designers, its colours evoke a desert sunset while eight auxiliary lights mounted on the front bumper and the roof will allow it to illuminate the night in the most remote places. Equipped with electronic all-wheel drive (AWD), it has a centre differential lock, which equally distributes power between the front and rear axles. The SUV also has a winch, which might be helpful in particularly perilous situations.

For its part, the looks of the Seltos X-Line Urban are inspired by the glass and steel of New York's skyscrapers with its slate grey color and gloss-black roof panel. In this case, the four auxiliary lights on the roof are for driving in urban fog. With a special two-inch lift, the SUV offers a higher vantage point to make it easier to negotiate city traffic, which is all too often snarled.

As it stands, there are no plans to bring either of these two "packs" to market.