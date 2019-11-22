Tesla unveils electric pickup truck - Cybertruck's futuristic design ignites controversy

Tesla Inc on Thursday unveiled its first electric pickup truck that looked like a futuristic angular armoured vehicle in gun metal grey, as the California company took aim at the heart of Detroit automakers' profits.

At a launch event in Los Angeles, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Cybertruck will have a starting price of $39,900 (roughly R586,709) and production is expected to begin in late 2021.

Other versions will be priced at $49,900 (roughly R733,754) and $69,900 (R1,027,823), with the most expensive offering a range of more than 800km.

“We need sustainable energy now. If we don't have a pickup truck, we can't solve it. The top three selling vehicles in America are pickup trucks. To solve sustainable energy, we have to have a pickup truck,” he said.

The truck, which Musk claimed “won't scratch and dent”, was described as having windows made from armoured glass. But the glass cracked like a spider web when hit with a metal ball during a demonstration. Musk appeared surprised but noted that the glass had not completely broken.

Reactions on Twitter ranged from love to hate of the sharply angled vehicle. “I just watched tesla release the #cybertruck and honestly? My life feels complete,” wrote @aidan_tenud, while @nateallensnyde wrote, “It's nice to see Elon Musk make a cardboard box car he drew in kindergarten”.

Musk earlier tweeted the design was partly influenced by the Lotus Esprit sportscar that doubled as a submarine in the 1970s 007 film The Spy Who Loved Me.