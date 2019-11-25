Lexus unveils electric UX 300e

At Auto Guangzhou in China, the high-end division of Toyota has unveiled its first all-electric model, the Lexus UX 300e, which is due for release in France in 2020.

Based on the UX crossover, which shares much of its DNA with the Toyota C-HR, the Lexus UX 300e is equipped with a 150Kw electric motor. In terms of performance, it offers little out of the ordinary, with a promised acceleration of 0 to 100km/h in 8.3 seconds and a maximum speed that is limited to 160km/h. As for the range, it falls just short of 400km on full charge.

This latest vehicle has been designed in response to current demand in Europe and China. However, Lexus has also been keen to demonstrate that it is looking further ahead. At the most recent Tokyo Motor Show, the brand presented its vision of the electric car of the future with the LF-30 concept. It featured a spindle shape spanning the entire length of the vehicle, gull-wing doors and window glass from front to rear. The concept is the model that is likely to set the tone for Lexus electric vehicles over the next decade.