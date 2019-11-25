New Models

Lexus unveils electric UX 300e

25 November 2019 - 08:32 By AFP Relaxnews
The Lexus UX 300e is the Japanese brand's first all-electric vehicle.
The Lexus UX 300e is the Japanese brand's first all-electric vehicle.
Image: Supplied

At Auto Guangzhou in China, the high-end division of Toyota has unveiled its first all-electric model, the Lexus UX 300e, which is due for release in France in 2020.

Based on the UX crossover, which shares much of its DNA with the Toyota C-HR, the Lexus UX 300e is equipped with a 150Kw electric motor. In terms of performance, it offers little out of the ordinary, with a promised acceleration of 0 to 100km/h in 8.3 seconds and a maximum speed that is limited to 160km/h. As for the range, it falls just short of 400km on full charge.

This latest vehicle has been designed in response to current demand in Europe and China. However, Lexus has also been keen to demonstrate that it is looking further ahead. At the most recent Tokyo Motor Show, the brand presented its vision of the electric car of the future with the LF-30 concept. It featured a spindle shape spanning the entire length of the vehicle, gull-wing doors and window glass from front to rear. The concept is the model that is likely to set the tone for Lexus electric vehicles over the next decade.

MORE

Kia is showing two concept cars based on its new Seltos SUV in LA

Unveiled in June 2019, the Kia Seltos made its US debut at the LA Auto Show, which is set to run from November 22 to December 1. For the occasion, it ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Tesla unveils electric pickup truck - Cybertruck's futuristic design ignites controversy

Tesla Inc on Thursday unveiled its first electric pickup truck that looked like a futuristic angular armoured vehicle in gun metal grey, as the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Behold the affluent new 2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, an opulent SUV with a swanky exterior and lavish interior
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cybertruck suffers broken glass mishap during chaotic launch news
  2. Stay ahead of hijackers with these nine savvy safety tips Features
  3. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  4. Tracker reveals when and where hijackers are most likely to pounce Features
  5. FIRST DRIVE | The 2019 Renault Kwid is still one of the most awful cars in SA First Drives

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X