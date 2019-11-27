New Models

Mercedes-Benz teases new GLA ahead of digital world premiere

27 November 2019 - 08:26 By AFP Relaxnews
Mercedes-Benz's new GLA is slated to premiere on December 11.
Image: Supplied

For the first time, the premiere of a new Mercedes-Benz will be digital. The new GLA will be revealed to the public online at 2pm CET (3pm SA time) on December 11.

In the meantime, the Mercedes-Benz brand published a series of GLA teasers showing the entry-level SUV in action.

Though little has been revealed about the specifications of the model, the luxury brand did note that it is 10cm taller than the previous generation model. Accompanying the increase in headroom is also an increase in rear legroom, despite the length of the vehicle shrinking by one and a half centimetres.

In terms of technology, the new GLA is equipped with “driving assistance systems with co-operative support”. This can be further enhanced with a Driving Assistance package which brings users additional technologies, such as Active Brake Assist and an exit warning that alerts drivers when there are cyclists, crosswalks or other vehicles nearby.

The debut will take on the company's communication platform, “Mercedes me media”. The model will go on sale later next year.

