Electric BMW i4 promises sporty performance and impressive range

BMW's mid-range segment is getting the electric treatment: the i4 gran coupe will launch in 2021, powered by the company's fifth-generation eDrive technology, the carmaker said.

The BMW iX3 and iNext will have the same architecture when they're released. However, the i4 will benefit further from advanced battery cell tech that enhances the performance and boosts the drive range to about 600km. According to the company, the model is expected to set “new standards in sporty performance”.

The specially tuned electric motor delivers an output of 395kW, making its power comparable with BMWs powered by V8 petrol engines.

Visually, the model checks all the design requirements to be categorised as a four-door coupé, while also incorporating BMW's characteristic “i”-line aesthetic. Only a teaser image of the model covered in camouflage has been published thus far.

BMW says its first purely electrically powered model for the premium mid-range combines driving dynamics, sporty and elegant design, premium quality and the spacious comfort and functionality of a four-door Gran Coupé with locally emissions-free mobility.

“Irrespective of the type of drive selected, all current and future models feature hallmark brand driving pleasure as part of their specific characteristics,” says a BMW spokesman.

In terms of global electrification goals, BMW plans to have 25 EVs in its portfolio by 2023.

The fully electric BMW i4 four-door coupé will be available starting in 2021, after the launch of the iX3 in 2020 and iNext in 2021.