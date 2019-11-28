New Audi A7 lands in SA with extra space and grace

With the styling of a coupé, the space of a sedan and the variability of an Avant, the new A7 Sportback may have something of an identity crisis, but Audi says it combines the best of three worlds.

The second generation of the Gran Turismo, just launched in SA, is what Audi calls the essence of its new design language in a large and visually striking four-door coupé.

The exterior design has large surfaces and sharp edges with alternating light and shadows. The wide single-frame grille and prominent air scoops present a bold and edgy facade, while the pronounced wheel contours reference Audi’s quattro genes.

Headlights with 12 separate strips create a distinctive lighting signature, and optionally available are HD Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light.

Creating visual drama at the rear is a light strip connecting the tail lights, while a boot spoiler extends electrically at 120km/h. When the doors are unlocked or closed, the front and rear lights playfully display lighting animations.

A futuristic lounge atmosphere greets occupants inside, in a clean and minimalistic setting. The interior has grown compared to the predecessor model, and the luggage compartment can expand from a spacious 535l to 1,390l.