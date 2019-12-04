Bentley celebrates Pikes Peak record with limited-edition Continental GT

British car manufacturer Bentley has presented a new edition of its Continental GT, which will be limited to only 15, in honour of the new production car record it set this summer in the famous Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in the US.

The limited edition will mainly be distinguished by an exclusive Radium green livery from the Mulliner personalisation division, an Alcantara interior and a special carbon-fibre body kit.

Buyers also have the option of having "100" on the radiator grille - in celebration of the centenary of the brand.