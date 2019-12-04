New Models

Bentley celebrates Pikes Peak record with limited-edition Continental GT

04 December 2019 - 19:21 By AFP Relaxnews
The limited-edition Continental GT will celebrate the record performance at Pikes Peak and Bentley's 100th anniversary.
Image: Supplied

British car manufacturer Bentley has presented a new edition of its Continental GT, which will be limited to only 15, in honour of the new production car record it set this summer in the famous Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in the US.

The limited edition will mainly be distinguished by an exclusive Radium green livery from the Mulliner personalisation division, an Alcantara interior and a special carbon-fibre body kit.

Buyers also have the option of having "100" on the radiator grille - in celebration of the centenary of the brand.

The limited-edition Continental GT will hit a maximum speed of 333km/h.
Image: Supplied

Under the hood, the Bentley Continental GT still has the same 467kW/900Nm W12, which proved so effective at Pikes Peak. It allows for acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds and a maximum speed of 333km/h.

The model will be available for order later this month, at a price that has yet to be disclosed.

The interior of the limited-edition Continental GT.
Image: Supplied

This is not the first time that Bentley has proposed a limited edition of its luxury Gran Turismo.

Already in 2019, the manufacturer launched a Continental GT Convertible as a tribute to the spectacular 1929 Blower No. 1, as well as a Continental GT Number 9 Edition dedicated to the memory of the Bentley 4.5-litre n°9 engine, which set a lap record in the 1930 24 Hours of Le Mans.

