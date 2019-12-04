First Lucid Motors EV to roll off production line in December 2020

California-based luxury EV company Lucid Motors officially began construction of its first electric manufacturing factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, on Monday.

Following the construction of the EV startup's first manufacturing facility, the company will finally begin mass-producing its first vehicle - the Air luxury sedan - next year.

This project and the resulting plant are expected to produce 4,800 jobs over the next 10 years as the company enters the mass vehicle production world.

First previewed at the LA Auto Show in 2016, the Air luxury sedan will be going into production upon the facility's completion. The first phase - an investment valued over $300m (roughly R4.38bn) - is expected to be finished late next year.