First Lucid Motors EV to roll off production line in December 2020

04 December 2019 - 18:51 By AFP Relaxnews
Lucid Motors' Air luxury sedan will go into production soon.
California-based luxury EV company Lucid Motors officially began construction of its first electric manufacturing factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, on Monday.

Following the construction of the EV startup's first manufacturing facility, the company will finally begin mass-producing its first vehicle - the Air luxury sedan - next year.

This project and the resulting plant are expected to produce 4,800 jobs over the next 10 years as the company enters the mass vehicle production world.

First previewed at the LA Auto Show in 2016, the Air luxury sedan will be going into production upon the facility's completion. The first phase - an investment valued over $300m (roughly R4.38bn) - is expected to be finished late next year.

According to Lucid Motors, the Air will have a driving range of more than 640km on a single charge and will be able to accelerate to 100km/h in less than 2.5 seconds.

If those numbers materialise in the production version of the vehicle, the car will be a direct competitor of Tesla's Model S, which can make the same sprint in 2.4 seconds (performance variant) and has an EPA-estimated range of 600km (long-range variant).

However, the Air is expected to have a price tag over $100,000 (roughly R1.5m), whereas the Model S starts at $79,990 (roughly R1.2m).

The first Air will roll off the production line in December 2020.

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson stated that he is expecting to produce about 15,000 vehicles in 2021, with that number possibly growing to 100,000 by 2026 or 2027.

