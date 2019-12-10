The new McLaren 620R is a racecar for the road
McLaren this week presented the limited-edition 620R coupe, a road-legal version of the GT4 race car.
For those who want the racecar driving experience both on and off the track, McLaren has created the 620R Sports Series coupe, calling it "the first car in its class to offer true motorsport credentials in a fully road-legal package".
The model not only closely resembles the GT4 race car in terms of exterior design, but also shares some specs. Both are equipped with the same 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, albeit with slightly different tuning.
The coupe produces 456kW, making it the most powerful car in the Sports Series. This power combined with 620Nm of torque pushes the model from a standstill to 100km/h in 2.9 seconds and upward to a top speed of 328km/h.
Introducing the most powerful car in the McLaren Sports Series, with 620PS and 620Nm from 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This is the McLaren #620R. Race car performance and feel, and the fastest lap time of any Sports Series model. #McLaren620R pic.twitter.com/T3jdqrwfRn— McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) December 9, 2019
A set of manually adjustable dampers and a partly aluminium suspension system work to reduce the vehicle's weight (compared with other Series models) to give drivers a more dynamic experience.
Also like its racecar counterpart, the 620R has the same adjustable carbon-fibre rear wing that can optimise airflow and the vehicle's overall aerodynamics.
Only 350 units of the 620R coupe will be made, starting at $299,000 (roughly R4.4m).
Production will begin in January 2020.