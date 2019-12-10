The new McLaren 620R is a racecar for the road

McLaren this week presented the limited-edition 620R coupe, a road-legal version of the GT4 race car.

For those who want the racecar driving experience both on and off the track, McLaren has created the 620R Sports Series coupe, calling it "the first car in its class to offer true motorsport credentials in a fully road-legal package".

The model not only closely resembles the GT4 race car in terms of exterior design, but also shares some specs. Both are equipped with the same 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, albeit with slightly different tuning.

The coupe produces 456kW, making it the most powerful car in the Sports Series. This power combined with 620Nm of torque pushes the model from a standstill to 100km/h in 2.9 seconds and upward to a top speed of 328km/h.