Mercedes-Benz unveils new GLA
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new-generation GLA. The brand's entry-level compact SUV has a higher roof, more power and improved safety.
Not surprisingly, this newcomer still sports A-Class-inspired styling. It is more than 10cm taller than its predecessor, a change that offers more headroom for the driver and front passenger, and more legroom in the back.
The new GLA is equipped with advanced driver assistance and safety features. Active Brake Assist comes standard on all models, which automatically helps to prevent collisions or at least make them less severe. For its part, the Driving Assistance Package has been extended to include a lane-keeping function and an alert when people or light vehicles are detected in pedestrian crossing areas. Inside the vehicle, everyone can enjoy the customisable MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, which adapts to the driver's tastes and responds to the voice command, “Hey Mercedes”.
The new GLA models are offered with refreshed four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines mated to dual-clutch automatic transmissions. They are also more powerful, with the basic model GLA 200 offering 120kW. Mercedes has also presented a sports version prepared by AMG. The GLA 4MATIC AMG is equipped with a 225kW turbocharged engine that accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 5.1 seconds (compared to 8.7 seconds for the Mercedes-Benz GLA 200) and has an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h.