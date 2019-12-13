New Models

Ferrari will debut electric car only 'after 2025'

13 December 2019 - 09:05 By AFP Relaxnews
Italian sports car maker Ferrari is likely to launch its first fully electric model only after 2025.
Italian sports car maker Ferrari is likely to launch its first fully electric model only after 2025.
Image: AFP Photo

Italian sports car maker Ferrari is likely to launch its first fully electric model only after 2025, its boss said on Thursday, blaming insufficient battery technology for the wait.

"We certainly are studying fully electric," Louis Camilleri told reporters, but added that "for the current foreseeable future" hybrids were the preferred option.

"My sense is the electric (car) will come out after 2025. The battery technology is not where it should be yet," he said.

"There are still significant issues in terms of autonomy, in terms of speed of recharging," he said.

Last month, Camilleri had already told analysts that Ferrari customers were showing "great interest" in hybrid models, but the company was "taking its time" with a fully electric car to ensure that such a model would fully reflect Ferarri's "DNA".

MORE

Tesla's German plant to produce 500,000 cars a year: Bild

Tesla plans to build 500,000 electric vehicles a year at its new factory on the outskirts of Berlin, Germany's Bild newspaper reported
Motoring
1 day ago

Western, Chinese consumers divided on electric, self-driving cars: survey

Carmakers, ride-hailing and technology companies ploughing money into the development of electric, self-driving and shared car services will find ...
Motoring
1 week ago

McLaren looks to Asia and hybrid cars to stay on track

British exotic sports car maker McLaren Automotive will bank on expanded sales in Asia and a new generation of hybrid cars as it steers toward a ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi trade rides for a day Motorsport
  2. These are the 10 best-selling secondhand cars in SA right now Features
  3. Avoid traffic fine drama with a new online payment system news
  4. 'I'd rather crash than finish second' - Brad Binder Motorsport
  5. How to escape from a burning vehicle news

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X