New Models

Mercedes-Benz offers first official teaser of its all-electric EQA

13 December 2019 - 09:32 By AFP Relaxnews
At the world premiere of the new Mercedes-Benz GLA, a glimpse of the EQA was seen in the background.
Image: Supplied

During the launch of the Mercedes-Benz GLA on Wednesday, the company also teased the upcoming production version of the electric EQA concept.

Back in 2017, Mercedes-Benz revealed the all-electric EQA concept car and on Wednesday, during the digital world premiere of the GLA SUV, the company teased the production version of the model for the first time. 

Based on the teaser image, the vehicle is going to be a crossover SUV instead of a hatchback like the concept. In fact, based on the profile view of the camouflaged car in the image, this EQA will share a handful of design characteristics with the just revealed GLA. According to Daimler CEO Ola Källenius, “It's definitely a love child” of the GLA and EQA concept.

The EQA unveiled two years ago could get up to 400km of range on a single charge depending on which battery it was outfitted with. Batteries with varying ranges and performance levels - and therefore EQAs with varying prices - will likely be available at launch.

With this model slated to go into production in 2020, it will probably be revealed sometime in the next few months.

