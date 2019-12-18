New Models

Porsche releases punchy new Macan GTS

18 December 2019 - 07:53 By AFP Relaxnews
The Porsche Macan GTS.
The Porsche Macan GTS.
Image: Supplied

With an output power that has been boosted to 280kW, the new Porsche Macan GTS, which is positioned between the Macan S and Macan Turbo versions of the SUV, offers 15kW more than its predecessor.

The latest Macan GTS comes equipped with a biturbo 2.9-litre V6 that produces an unprecedented 280kW and 520Nm, which is routed through a PDK dual-clutch gearbox. With Porsche's optional Sport Chrono package, the Macan GTS can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 261km/h.

The vehicle, which is designed to cope with all types of terrain, has also been made more agile. With this in mind, the adaptive air suspension, which is standard equipment on this model, can lower the chassis by 10mm.

The Macan GTS is the latest update to this range, which was restyled in 2018 and already boasted highly responsive driving dynamics, notably with the 324kW Macan Turbo.

The new Macan GTS will touch down in SA in March 2020. Final pricing is yet to be announced.

MORE

WATCH | How Porsche and Lucasfilms collaborated to build a 'Star Wars' spaceship

After months of brainstorming, Porsche and Lucasfilm have revealed the design of the promised starship, the Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter, first ...
Motoring
1 day ago

10 cars that thrilled us the most in 2019

Business Day Motor News editor Denis Droppa gives a rundown of the best vehicles launched in SA this year
Motoring
5 days ago

Top 10 motorsport moments of 2019

From a new women’s racing series to the revival of the Kyalami Nine-Hour, it was a momentous year
Motoring
4 days ago

Porsche wins dramatic Kyalami Nine Hour

German team also clinches Intercontinental GT drivers' and manufacturers' titles in eventful rain-affected race
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Protea star Kagiso Rabada gets pranked in a wild 370Z ride Features
  2. These are the 10 best-selling secondhand cars in SA right now Features
  3. Which is SA’s best double cab bakkie? Features
  4. Avoid traffic fine drama with a new online payment system news
  5. WATCH | How Porsche and Lucasfilms collaborated to build a 'Star Wars' spaceship news

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X