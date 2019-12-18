Porsche releases punchy new Macan GTS

With an output power that has been boosted to 280kW, the new Porsche Macan GTS, which is positioned between the Macan S and Macan Turbo versions of the SUV, offers 15kW more than its predecessor.

The latest Macan GTS comes equipped with a biturbo 2.9-litre V6 that produces an unprecedented 280kW and 520Nm, which is routed through a PDK dual-clutch gearbox. With Porsche's optional Sport Chrono package, the Macan GTS can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 261km/h.

The vehicle, which is designed to cope with all types of terrain, has also been made more agile. With this in mind, the adaptive air suspension, which is standard equipment on this model, can lower the chassis by 10mm.

The Macan GTS is the latest update to this range, which was restyled in 2018 and already boasted highly responsive driving dynamics, notably with the 324kW Macan Turbo.

The new Macan GTS will touch down in SA in March 2020. Final pricing is yet to be announced.