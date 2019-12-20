New Models

Citroën says it will make EVs available to all from 2020

20 December 2019 - 13:52 By AFP Relaxnews
The Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid is the star of Citroën's latest commercial.
Image: Supplied

Citroën is promising electric cars for all.

The latest instalment of the brand's "hitchhiker" campaign, launched in 2018, turns a spotlight on the new C5 Aircross Hybrid.

We follow a hitchhiker as he travels from era to era, thumbing rides in a 2CV, a DS and a Mehari, before finally being picked up by a C5 Aircross Hybrid.

This latest model, a family-size SUV, is the French manufacturer's first plug-in hybrid. It is based on the C5 Aircross Hybrid Concept exhibited at the Paris Motor Show in 2018.

The new vehicle is now available for order, with prices starting at 39,950 euros (R630,000), but is not expected to arrive in dealerships until mid-2020.

The campaign slogan is: "For 100 years, Citroën has made automobile available to all. In 2020, Citroën will make electric available to all."

In concrete terms, Citroën has decided that starting next year, every new internal-combustion engine launch will be accompanied by an electric version, whether it be a plug-in hybrid for larger automobiles or an all-electric version for smaller ones.

In so doing, the manufacturer will have electric versions for 100% of its range by 2025.

The campaign film, which was launched online and on social networks on Thursday December 19, will be broadcast on television

