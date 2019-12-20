Citroën says it will make EVs available to all from 2020

Citroën is promising electric cars for all.

The latest instalment of the brand's "hitchhiker" campaign, launched in 2018, turns a spotlight on the new C5 Aircross Hybrid.

We follow a hitchhiker as he travels from era to era, thumbing rides in a 2CV, a DS and a Mehari, before finally being picked up by a C5 Aircross Hybrid.

This latest model, a family-size SUV, is the French manufacturer's first plug-in hybrid. It is based on the C5 Aircross Hybrid Concept exhibited at the Paris Motor Show in 2018.