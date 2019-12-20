Five things to know about the new facelift Mazda2
The new and improved Mazda2 is now available in SA. These are five things you should know about it:
1: A bolder face
To help keep up appearances, Mazda has given the Mazda2 a new front apron that bestows it with a little more visual presence. LED headlamps are also standard across the range.
2: Many specification levels to choose from
The new Mazda2 is available in no less than four different specification levels: Active, Dynamic, Individual and Hazumi. While Active models are available exclusively with a manual gearbox, the Dynamic and Individual models can be specced with an optional automatic transmission. The range-topping Hazumi model is auto only.
3: The more things change, the more they stay the same
If you were expecting something new under the bonnet then you'll be disappointed – the new Mazda2 makes do with the same old naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol lump that seems to have been around for eternity. Expect 82kW and 145Nm worth of torque.
4: Better refinement
According to the press release Mazda has upped the NVH insulation levels, which means that you should experience less road and wind noise on longer trips. The front seats have also been redesigned to apparently “minimise fatigue, enhance the feeling of connection with the car and make driving easier and more comfortable”. Time will tell.
5: Added comfort and convenience
All Mazda2 models now ship with a Bluetooth hands-free system as standard. From the Dynamic model upwards you also score an auto-dimming rear view mirror, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Dynamic Stability Control (DSC). Individual adds auto fold mirrors, a reverse camera and rear parking sensors. Mazda's Rear Cross Traffic Alert system completes the Hazumi model.
- The new facelift Mazda2 is now available in Mazda dealerships around the country.