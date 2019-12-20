New Models

Five things to know about the new facelift Mazda2

20 December 2019 - 13:03 By Motoring Reporter
The new Mazda2.
The new Mazda2.
Image: Supplied

The new and improved Mazda2 is now available in SA. These are five things you should know about it:

1: A bolder face

To help keep up appearances, Mazda has given the Mazda2 a new front apron that bestows it with a little more visual presence. LED headlamps are also standard across the range. 

2: Many specification levels to choose from

The new Mazda2 is available in no less than four different specification levels: Active, Dynamic, Individual and Hazumi. While Active models are available exclusively with a manual gearbox, the Dynamic and Individual models can be specced with an optional automatic transmission. The range-topping Hazumi model is auto only. 

3: The more things change, the more they stay the same

If you were expecting something new under the bonnet then you'll be disappointed – the new Mazda2 makes do with the same old naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol lump that seems to have been around for eternity. Expect 82kW and 145Nm worth of torque.

The interior of the new facelift Mazda2.
The interior of the new facelift Mazda2.
Image: Supplied

4: Better refinement

According to the press release Mazda has upped the NVH insulation levels, which means that you should experience less road and wind noise on longer trips. The front seats have also been redesigned to apparently “minimise fatigue, enhance the feeling of connection with the car and make driving easier and more comfortable”. Time will tell.

5: Added comfort and convenience

All Mazda2 models now ship with a Bluetooth hands-free system as standard. From the Dynamic model upwards you also score an auto-dimming rear view mirror, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Dynamic Stability Control (DSC). Individual adds auto fold mirrors, a reverse camera and rear parking sensors. Mazda's Rear Cross Traffic Alert system completes the Hazumi model.

 

  • The new facelift Mazda2 is now available in Mazda dealerships around the country.

Porsche releases punchy new Macan GTS

With an output power that has been boosted to 280kW, the new Porsche Macan GTS offers 15kW more than its predecessor
Motoring
2 days ago

Mercedes-Benz offers first official teaser of its all-electric EQA

During the launch of the Mercedes-Benz GLA on Wednesday, the company also teased the upcoming production version of the electric EQA concept
Motoring
1 week ago

OPINION | Jaguar just ruined the F-Type for me

Styling may be a controversial subject, but Thomas Falkiner isn't keeping quiet about what Jaguar has done to its new 2020 F-Type
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Tracker reveals when and where hijackers are most likely to pounce Features
  2. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  3. WATCH | Protea star Kagiso Rabada gets pranked in a wild 370Z ride Features
  4. How to protect your car from hail this summer Features
  5. Avoid traffic fine drama with a new online payment system news

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X