Five things to know about the new facelift Mazda2

The new and improved Mazda2 is now available in SA. These are five things you should know about it:

1: A bolder face

To help keep up appearances, Mazda has given the Mazda2 a new front apron that bestows it with a little more visual presence. LED headlamps are also standard across the range.

2: Many specification levels to choose from

The new Mazda2 is available in no less than four different specification levels: Active, Dynamic, Individual and Hazumi. While Active models are available exclusively with a manual gearbox, the Dynamic and Individual models can be specced with an optional automatic transmission. The range-topping Hazumi model is auto only.

3: The more things change, the more they stay the same

If you were expecting something new under the bonnet then you'll be disappointed – the new Mazda2 makes do with the same old naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol lump that seems to have been around for eternity. Expect 82kW and 145Nm worth of torque.