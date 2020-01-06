Lamborghini announces drifty rear-wheel drive Huracán

Whenever Lamborghini announces a model with the front wheels unshackled from the engine, like with the new Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive, it becomes quite a big deal.

Why? Well, it’s because these are rare projectiles that place sharper focus on a visceral drive experience than their faster and safer all-wheel drive cousins.

“The Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive puts the car in the driver’s hands. This car reminds the driver of Lamborghini’s pure engineering origins: the driver is at the centre of the Huracán EVO RWD’s performance,” says Stefano Domenicali, chairman of Automobili Lamborghini.

Unlike the Huracán EVO AWD that wields 470kW and 600Nm, the RWD car’s 5.2-litre V10 engine stoked by a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox outputs a lesser 449kW and 560 Nm. It’s also equipped with a specially calibrated performance traction control system (P-TCS) that alters and aligns the vehicle’s mechanical attitude, power delivery and intelligent traction management in accordance with the available driving modes: strada, sport and corsa.

The EVO RWD weighs 1,349kg, 33kg less than the AWD version. Fired through launch control, it’ll scorch to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 325km/h.

The electro-mechanical, servo-assisted Lamborghini dynamic steering (LDS) is tuned specifically for the Huracán EVO RWD for maximum feedback in line with a car engineered with less focus on drag racing and more on being an instinctive driver’s car.

Unlike conventional traction systems, the uniqueness of the RWD Huracan’s traction nanny is that it doesn’t wait until the car has fully settled before delivering the goods. Lamborghini says it is calibrated to deliver torque even when the vehicle’s balance is still marginally dishevelled to not waste time exiting corners.

The car comes standard with multi-size 19-inch Kari rims with specially developed Pirelli P Zero tyres, along with ventilated and cross-drilled steel brakes. Carbon-ceramic brakes and 20-inch wheels are options.