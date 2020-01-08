All the new cars headed for SA

Welcome back to the start of another exciting year in the motoring space. It is only customary that we serve a preview of the varied assortment of machines on the cards for the 12 months ahead. From Alfa Romeo to Volvo, this is what you can expect.

Alfa Romeo: First up is a limited edition version of the (rather dated) Giulietta. The Giulia and Stelvio will receive facelifts.

Aston Martin: After the late 2019 introduction of the DBX, the Gaydon-based company will release its Vantage in roadster format locally. Keep an eye peeled for the radical Valhalla too.

Audi: Brace yourself for as many as 23 models, including the A6, S6, S7, Q3 Sportback, S8, SQ8, RSQ8, RS6 Avant, RS7 Sportback, RSQ3 and RSQ3 Sportback and the E-Tron. Plus, facelifts for the RS5, S5, A5, R8, Q7, RS4, S4 and A4.