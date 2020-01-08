All the new cars headed for SA
Local motorists will see a wide selection of new models launched in 2020
Welcome back to the start of another exciting year in the motoring space. It is only customary that we serve a preview of the varied assortment of machines on the cards for the 12 months ahead. From Alfa Romeo to Volvo, this is what you can expect.
Alfa Romeo: First up is a limited edition version of the (rather dated) Giulietta. The Giulia and Stelvio will receive facelifts.
Aston Martin: After the late 2019 introduction of the DBX, the Gaydon-based company will release its Vantage in roadster format locally. Keep an eye peeled for the radical Valhalla too.
Audi: Brace yourself for as many as 23 models, including the A6, S6, S7, Q3 Sportback, S8, SQ8, RSQ8, RS6 Avant, RS7 Sportback, RSQ3 and RSQ3 Sportback and the E-Tron. Plus, facelifts for the RS5, S5, A5, R8, Q7, RS4, S4 and A4.
Bentley: Those looking to purchase a high-tier luxury limousine in 2020 can take heart in the arrival of a new Flying Spur. A redesigned hood ornament, crystal-cut headlights, diamond-knurled interior fixtures are among the highlights. Oh, it is purported to be 15% more efficient too.
BMW: The vaunted M8 Competition will land in three formats. Further bolstering the M-Series range of vehicles are the X5M, X6M and M2 CS. The 2-Series family gains the Gran Coupé variant. A plug-in hybrid xDrive45e derivative adds to the X5 range.
Citroën: No introductions planned.
Datsun: A company spokesperson said the brand would not be disclosing information about local launches.
Ferrari: The Roma, the prancing horse’s new front-engined grand tourer, arrives in the first quarter of 2020. Also on the menu is the new F8 Spider, which replaces the 488 Spider.
Fiat: Revisions will be rolled out onto the dainty 500 as well as its chunkier crossover sibling, the 500X.
Ford: According to the company, small changes are due for certain products with “nothing major” in the works.
Haval: This year the Chinese automaker releases tweaks for its popular H2 sport-utility vehicle. Meanwhile, the eagerly-anticipated P-Series pickup eyes the turf of long-standing favourites in the segment.
Honda: When the WR-V compact crossover arrives, it will compete in a space not previously explored by Honda. A facelift for the seven-seater BR-V is also on the horizon.
Hyundai: After a lengthy wait, the i30N will grace the market with its presence. A new Grand i10 is also confirmed.
Isuzu: No introductions planned.
Jaguar: The new F-Type, whose aesthetics have raised the eyebrows of many a commentator, is confirmed for 2020.
Jeep: Additional derivatives of the Compass, as well as a revised Renegade are on the schedule.
Kia: The Seltos, which sneaked in quietly last year, gains diesel engine choices. The Picanto and Rio are likely to be treated to non-cosmetic enhancements. Lastly, the all-new Sorento is anticipated towards the end of 2020, after its Geneva debut in March.
Lamborghini: The rear-wheel drive version of the Huracán Evo, which until now has been available in all-wheel drive only.
Land Rover: Easily one of the most exciting reveals of 2019, the revived Defender 110 joins the fray in the first half of the year. Its 90-series kin will follow in the latter half. A new Discovery Sport is poised for launch too.
Lexus: Remember the striking LC 500 coupé? It will get even more desirable with the arrival of a convertible model this year. The LS sedan gains a hybrid option.
Mahindra: Limited edition models and derivative additions comprise the extent of activity at the Indian firm this year. Local specials of the KUV100 and XUV300 join, plus an automatic transmission choice for the Pik-Up.
Maserati: The high-performance Levante Trofeo SUV will arrive, packing a 440kW Ferrari engine.
Mazda: Most exciting on the agenda is the CX-30, aiming to fill the gap between the CX-3 and CX-5. A refreshed 2 is imminent.
McLaren: Expect to see the Elva and GT on local shores.
Mercedes-Benz: The biggest talking point is the launch of the fully-electric EQC. On the compact end, the next-generation GLA lands, as well as the boxier GLB. The GLE gets the coupé treatment, while the opulent GLS (and its Maybach iteration) will pander to high-end shoppers.
Mini: Two polar opposites are expected from the BMW-owned compact luxury car brand – the hard-core JCW GP and all-electric Cooper SE.
Mitsubishi: A restyled ASX and Pajero Sport, turbocharged Eclipse Cross and new Mirage are in the pipeline. The Xpander will target rival budget seven-seat offerings.
Nissan: While the brand opted not to talk about forthcoming products, it stated that 2020 will be the year of the locally-produced Navara.
Opel: Finally, the new Corsa comes to town. The acclaimed Astra gets a makeover. And offerings like the Zafira Life will cater to versatile-minded buyers. Business owners can explore the Vivaro Cargo.
Peugeot: After the 108 and 5008 last year, the latest guise of the 2008 is scheduled.
Porsche: A notable year for the brand as it launches its first production electric vehicle, Taycan, in SA.
Renault: Eyeing the budget seven-seater market, the Triber hopes to make a mark. The Sandero Stepway, Mégane and Koleos are earmarked for facelifts. Meanwhile, the all-new Clio and Captur are expected. The Oroch pickup in right-hand drive is still in progress.
Rolls-Royce: A Black Badge edition of the Cullinan and exclusive Ghost Zenith will find spaces in the garages of a few.
Subaru: The XV gets a facelift and an additional derivative joins the Forester range.
Suzuki: Datsun’s Go and Renault’s Kwid will have a new competitor in the form of the Suzuki S-Presso.
Toyota: Uber operators will find themselves intrigued at the prospect of a new Corolla Quest. The next-generation version of the standard Corolla sedan is en route. And the C-HR is labelled for a sharpen-up.
Volkswagen: The Golf 8 arrives this year. The crossover niche gains a new player with the T-Roc. And the T6 minibus receives a facelift.
Volvo: There is hope yet that the S60 might finally make it.