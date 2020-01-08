New Models

Aston Martin presents open-cockpit V12 projectile

Only 88 units of the 515kW Speedster will be made and sold worldwide

08 January 2020 - 14:25 By Phuti Mpyane
A teaser image of Aston Martin's new V12 Speedster, which is to go into production soon.
Image: Supplied

Speedsters like the McLaren Elva, SLR Stirling Moss Speedster and a heap from other brands, including Jaguar’s 1954 D-Type Le Mans racer, are generally focused race cars for the road.

Think of them as F1 cars with licence discs. They can either have a simple strip of glass as a cushion against the elements or, in extremis, have no windscreen to speak of.

The new Speedster that Aston Martin has just confirmed for production is a two-seater open-cockpit projectile powered by a 5.2l twin-turbo V12 engine that’s mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Outputs are 515kW and 700Nm.

With not much detail to accompany the teaser, you can be sure that it’ll be a thrilling, visceral offering with a soul-vibrating soundtrack.

The V12 Speedster will hark back to a golden era of Le Mans racing, which the brand won in 1959 with the DBR1.
Image: Supplied

The car honours the brand’s 1959 Le Mans-winning DBR1 and CC100 Speedster centenary concept car from 2013.

Only 88 examples of this in-house creation of Q by Aston Martin will be available to customers worldwide, with deliveries expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

Aston Martin Lagonda president and group CEO Dr Andy Palmer said: “The V12 Speedster we’re proud to confirm ... once again showcases not only this great British brand’s ambition and ingenuity but also celebrates our rich and unrivalled heritage."

