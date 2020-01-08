Aston Martin presents open-cockpit V12 projectile

Speedsters like the McLaren Elva, SLR Stirling Moss Speedster and a heap from other brands, including Jaguar’s 1954 D-Type Le Mans racer, are generally focused race cars for the road.

Think of them as F1 cars with licence discs. They can either have a simple strip of glass as a cushion against the elements or, in extremis, have no windscreen to speak of.

The new Speedster that Aston Martin has just confirmed for production is a two-seater open-cockpit projectile powered by a 5.2l twin-turbo V12 engine that’s mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Outputs are 515kW and 700Nm.

With not much detail to accompany the teaser, you can be sure that it’ll be a thrilling, visceral offering with a soul-vibrating soundtrack.