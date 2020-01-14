End of an era as Bentley bids farewell to Mulsanne

Created by Mulliner, the coach-building arm of Bentley, the final act of this outgoing model said to be the pinnacle of Bentley cars is the 6.75 Edition by Mulliner, restricted to 30 cars.

The inspiration is found in its numeric title, the 6.75, which invokes memories of 6¾l engine, the brand’s longest-serving V8 engine, which this year celebrates its 60th year in continuous production. This ultra-limited model is fashioned from a 395kW and 1,100Nm producing Mulsanne Speed model, said to be the most driver-focused of the species.

Under the bonnet, the engine intake manifold will be finished in black, in lieu of the traditional silver. The engine number plaque – traditionally signed by the craftsman that built the engine – will be signed by Bentley’s chairman and chief executive Adrian Hallmark.

Inside the cabin is a lot of bespoke detail, such as four single-tone hides, a clock face and minor gauges being schematic cutaway drawings of the legendary engine and "organ stop" ventilation controls, replaced by designs capped by miniature versions of the engine oil cap. A unique metal commemorative plaque is fitted to the front console.

A unique 6.75 Edition motif is stitched into the seats, and recreated in chrome badging for the exterior and the engine bay. The same logo will be projected by the LED Welcome Lamps.