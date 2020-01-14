Rarities
Maserati introduces royal trio of limited editions
Latest hyper-exclusive series looks like it's painted in liquid jewels
Paying homage to the 1986 Royale iteration of the third-generation Quattroporte luxury sedan, Maserati announced on Monday that the series name is being resurrected for the newest generations of the V6-equipped Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli models.
While only 51 units were produced for the original Royale series, 100 will be created for the collection's revival.
According to the company, their engines will range from 3l V6 diesel engines putting out 205kW to 3l V6 petrol engines capable of generating up to 321kW.
The models will be available in one of two opalescent exterior paint colours - a shimmering dark blue or deep teal - complimented by anthracite rims and silver brake calipers.
On the inside, owners can choose between two types of posh leather upholsteries to pair with high-gloss inserts.
In terms of technology, these models come with a Bowers & Wilkins sound system as standard, along with the Cold Weather, Premium and Driving Assistance Plus packages to ensure driver and passenger safety in all weather conditions.
Like the rest of the non-Royale range, this special series has a Maserati Touch Control Plus unit, a 21.3cm touchscreen display, and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
SA customers wanting to order the 100 Royale series units can do so. The vehicles will only be brought here on order.