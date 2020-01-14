Maserati introduces royal trio of limited editions

Paying homage to the 1986 Royale iteration of the third-generation Quattroporte luxury sedan, Maserati announced on Monday that the series name is being resurrected for the newest generations of the V6-equipped Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli models.

While only 51 units were produced for the original Royale series, 100 will be created for the collection's revival.

According to the company, their engines will range from 3l V6 diesel engines putting out 205kW to 3l V6 petrol engines capable of generating up to 321kW.

The models will be available in one of two opalescent exterior paint colours - a shimmering dark blue or deep teal - complimented by anthracite rims and silver brake calipers.