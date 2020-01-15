FIRST DRIVE | 2020 Mahindra Pik Up is an easy rider

In February 2017 this scribe headed out to the fringes of Gauteng to present an insert on the Mahindra TUV300 for Ignition TV.

It was the region near the North West border and we appeared to have stumbled upon a real-life commercial for the brand. Because it seemed that every second vehicle we spotted was a Bolero or Scorpio Pik Up. Some were pulling trailers brimful with hay. Others were carting livestock, secured by rails in the rear load bay.

They all had that distinctive, battle-hardened look - attesting to a life of toil in the field. But they were moving. And chances are they are still running at this very hour, serving their roles in the big tapestry of agricultural enterprise.

While the Mahindra stable has expanded to include models for the passenger market, it would not be remiss to say that its local reputation was forged through rudimentary and hardy tools built for workhorse applications. A reminder: the firm has an entire division producing farming implements, and the company itself is rooted in a heritage owed to military vehicles. You can still have that experience in the rugged, but extremely basic Thar.

By comparison, the model seen raising mud here is positively luxurious. It is the Pik Up double-cab in the highest specification level available: the latest S11 4x4 model grade with Karoo edition trimmings. And why is it in the headlines this week? For the first time, the range is available with two-pedal convenience (S11 only), which positions it for competition in the ever-fierce leisure bakkie ambit.