Porsche unveils sporty GTS versions of Cayman and Boxster

Following the 2019 launch of the 718 Boxster Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4, which reintroduced the marque’s high-revving 4.0l flat-six cylinder, the company has extended the sonorous boxer engine to its new pair of Boxster and Cayman GTS derivatives.

As with other GTS Porsches, the new mid-engined pair straddles a fine line between outwardly sporting looks, performance and road civility with a more athletic aesthetic detail. They feature a more aggressive-looking spoiler lip, air intake, front apron and a redesigned lower rear bumper, but lack the large rear wing of the GT4.

Both produce a marginally lower 294kW output compared with the 309kW of the more sports-focused GT 4 cousins, and can be had only in six-speed manual transmissions.

A normally-aspirated engine that revs to 7,800rpm, coupled with a sports exhaust system, ensures an acoustically satisfying sound.

Performance for the GTS versions is rated at 4.5 seconds from 0-100km/h with a top speed of 293km/h.

Handling that power are 20-inch light-alloy wheels front and back that hide cross-drilled discs and red calipers. Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) are optional.

They also get as standard fitment Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sports suspension with dynamic damper control, a 20mm lower ride height, Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical limited slip rear differential and a sports exhaust system.

The interiors feature black contrasting design elements and dark Alcantara, and the two-seater roadsters get the Sport Chrono package as standard, Porsche Communication Management (PCM), and a high-resolution 17.8cm touchscreen with the option of either a Bose or Burmester sound system.

Delivery of both 718 GTS models is scheduled from May 2020, while more information on the retail price and local availability will be communicated soon.