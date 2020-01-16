Twenty cars to look forward to in 2020

From SUVs and hatchbacks to electric vehicles and fire-spitting sports cars, the dawn of the new decade is set to be a busy automotive year. Here are 20 of the most anticipated new cars due for launch in SA in 2020.

VW Golf

The eighth generation of Volkswagen's popular hatchback is a huge step forward, boasting a smart new touchscreen-dominated interior and more driving appeal. The chassis has been updated to deliver crisper steering and a gentler ride, together with the option of adaptive dampers that can soften or stiffen the ride.

Our drive at the Golf's recent international launch revealed that the car reasserts itself as the world's best hatchback.

Its semi-autonomous driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and autonomous emergency braking.

Arrival date: late 2020