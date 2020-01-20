Mercedes wants to take out your trash with its electric waste-collection truck

Daimler Trucks & Buses has announced that a new member will soon be joining its vehicle portfolio: a fully electric waste-collection truck.

The low-floor eEconic will be based on the all-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros heavy-duty truck, a Daimler Trucks unit that first hit the streets in 2019.

The stop-and-go nature of waste collection, as well as the fact that routes are relatively short and highly predictable, makes battery-electric powertrains a practical alternative to combustion engines. According to the company, "electrical energy can be recovered during braking to charge the battery, which further improves range and efficiency."

While producing no local emissions, the eEconic will also protect surrounding road users with a collection of intelligent driver-safety technologies like Sideguard Assist.

The new model aligns with Daimler Trucks' vision to offer a range of new vehicles with CO2-neutral driving operation by 2039, at least in the brand's main sales regions.

"Practical use" of the eActros will begin next year, while series production will begin in 2022.