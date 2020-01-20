New Models

New Volkswagen Golf GTI to debut at Geneva Motor Show

20 January 2020 - 07:47 By AFP Relaxnews
The eighth-generation Golf GTI will debut at the 2020 Geneva Auto Show.
Image: Supplied

Hot on the heels of the 2019 presentation of the eighth-generation Golf, Volkswagen is preparing to launch no less than four versions of its legendary hatchback this year, starting with the GTI. It will go on show at the Geneva Motor Show in the Swiss city from March 5 to 15.

Autocar reports that under the hood the new-generation Golf GTI will not change much. It will still be equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that is available in two versions, with 183kW and 216kW. The real innovation could be the deployment of a 48-volt mild hybrid system that can cut fuel consumption, which is increasingly common in Volkswagen Group models.

In terms of performance, the new GTI is expected to reach speeds of up to 250km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in less than six seconds.

After the Golf GTI will be the turn of the Golf GTD (diesel), which may also show in Geneva, the GTE (plug-in hybrid) and the R (sports), at the Festival of Speed in Goodwood, England, in July. They will be presented in updated versions.

MORE

Intelligent climate control system for Golf 8

Volkswagen's new smart air-conditioning system reacts to someone saying 'I'm cold'.
Motoring
2 days ago

Merc’s B-Class compact MPV rules its own niche

The B-Class is a larger, more family-oriented take on the Mercedes A-Class
Motoring
2 days ago

Toyota premiers its new Yaris rally car for the road

The new hatchling is a roadgoing, 4WD homologation special powered by the world’s most powerful three-cylinder engine
Motoring
2 days ago

