New Volkswagen Golf GTI to debut at Geneva Motor Show

Hot on the heels of the 2019 presentation of the eighth-generation Golf, Volkswagen is preparing to launch no less than four versions of its legendary hatchback this year, starting with the GTI. It will go on show at the Geneva Motor Show in the Swiss city from March 5 to 15.

Autocar reports that under the hood the new-generation Golf GTI will not change much. It will still be equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that is available in two versions, with 183kW and 216kW. The real innovation could be the deployment of a 48-volt mild hybrid system that can cut fuel consumption, which is increasingly common in Volkswagen Group models.

In terms of performance, the new GTI is expected to reach speeds of up to 250km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in less than six seconds.

After the Golf GTI will be the turn of the Golf GTD (diesel), which may also show in Geneva, the GTE (plug-in hybrid) and the R (sports), at the Festival of Speed in Goodwood, England, in July. They will be presented in updated versions.