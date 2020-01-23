New Models

Debut of Volkswagen's next production ID electric vehicle delayed until April

23 January 2020 - 08:44 By AFP Relaxnews
The production version of VW's ID Crozz SUV crossover concept is slated to be unveiled at the New York Auto Show in April.
Image: Supplied

VW's next ID EV won't be unveiled until the New York International Auto Show in April, according to a media report.

In September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Volkswagen teased the fourth member of its production ID family a day after revealing the ID.3 compact hatchback. While the upcoming model's psychedelic wraps were originally going to be removed in February (possibly) at the Chicago Auto Show, Autocar reported this week that the unveiling date had been shifted.

Based on what has been seen (albeit the model being covered in camouflage), the ID.4 will be a crossover SUV with a design similar to the ID Crozz concept announced in 2017. According to Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh, the range of the model will be more than 500km, the top speed limited to 180km/h and the price will start at $33,000 (about R473,716), before tax credits.

Later this year, another ID SUV is expected to be revealed, the ID.5. There is little information about this model.

The production launch of the Volkswagen ID.4 is rumoured to be taking place late this year.

The New York Auto Show runs from April 10 to 19.

