New Models

Climb inside the ultra-luxurious Bentley Flying Spur

More than 140 craftsmen are required to create each interior

27 January 2020 - 16:33 By AFP Relaxnews
The interior of the new Bentley Flying Spur.
The interior of the new Bentley Flying Spur.
Image: Supplied

With production of the Mulsanne set to terminate in the spring of 2020, the Flying Spur will become the new Bentley flagship. The latest generation of the luxury automobile will benefit from a customisable interior that is more than exceptional.

Unveiled in June 2019, the new Bentley Flying Spur comes with an exceptional cabin, the details of which have now been announced by the manufacturer at a time when deliveries of the new model are about to begin.

More than 140 craftsmen are required to create each interior, which is composed of 350 pieces of leather and 60 made-to-measure elements that are sewn with 3km of thread. So meticulous is the attention to detail that three-and-a-half hours of stitching are needed to cover the steering wheel, while each seat takes 12 hours to assemble.

As for personalisation, customers can choose between 14 colours of leather and 23 colours of thread. Last but not least, as Bentley is keen to point out, the cabin is equipped with three-dimensional diamond leather door panels, a world first.

For Bentley, the Flying Spur is the most advanced GT luxury sedan of its time. Powered by a 473kW W12 engine, the automobile can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach speeds of up to 333km/h. It also features an extensive array of driver assistance systems, including Traffic Assist and Blind Spot Warning. Finally, there is a new illuminated mascot on the front of the Flying Spur.

All of this luxury comes at a cost, with prices starting at around 200,000 euros (roughly R3,211,350).

Bugatti touts green ambitions while storming full speed ahead

Supercar manufacturer Bugatti, fresh off one of its best years, wants the world to know it has taken environmental concerns to heart, even as it ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Stroll sets sights on Aston Martin

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll is emerging as the front-runner to buy a stake in luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda as interest from a rival ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Bentley Mulsanne bows out with special 6.75 Edition by Mulliner

One last special edition, and that's it. Bentley has announced that the Mulsanne 6.75 Edition by Mulliner will be the last version of the celebrated ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Buyer beware: fake Black Rhino wheels alert given news
  2. WATCH | Speedsters beware – this is what a 193km/h crash will do to your car Features
  3. WATCH | Ott Tanak taken to hospital after horror WRC Monte Carlo crash Motorsport
  4. Bugatti touts green ambitions while storming full speed ahead news
  5. These are the times and days you're most likely to be hijacked: Tracker news

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X