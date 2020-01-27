Climb inside the ultra-luxurious Bentley Flying Spur

With production of the Mulsanne set to terminate in the spring of 2020, the Flying Spur will become the new Bentley flagship. The latest generation of the luxury automobile will benefit from a customisable interior that is more than exceptional.

Unveiled in June 2019, the new Bentley Flying Spur comes with an exceptional cabin, the details of which have now been announced by the manufacturer at a time when deliveries of the new model are about to begin.

More than 140 craftsmen are required to create each interior, which is composed of 350 pieces of leather and 60 made-to-measure elements that are sewn with 3km of thread. So meticulous is the attention to detail that three-and-a-half hours of stitching are needed to cover the steering wheel, while each seat takes 12 hours to assemble.