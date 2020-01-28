Maserati to unveil its first hybrid model at 2020 Beijing Motor Show

Maserati will reportedly use the Beijing Motor Show in China in April to debut the brand's first hybrid model: a Ghibli hybrid sedan.

The first production model part of Maserati's electrification initiative, the car promised back in September will make its debut in just a few months, according to a report.

The hybrid Ghibli will insert the brand into the EV revolution. Though it has been known since last fall that this sedan would be the first vehicle in Maserati's portfolio to go electric, the company did not disclose when in 2020 the wraps would be taken off.