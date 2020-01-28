Maserati to unveil its first hybrid model at 2020 Beijing Motor Show
Maserati will reportedly use the Beijing Motor Show in China in April to debut the brand's first hybrid model: a Ghibli hybrid sedan.
The first production model part of Maserati's electrification initiative, the car promised back in September will make its debut in just a few months, according to a report.
The hybrid Ghibli will insert the brand into the EV revolution. Though it has been known since last fall that this sedan would be the first vehicle in Maserati's portfolio to go electric, the company did not disclose when in 2020 the wraps would be taken off.
After speaking with "a source familiar with Maserati's plans", Automotive News Europe reported on Monday that it will be revealed at the Beijing Motor Show in April.
The only detail the company confirmed about the EV is that it will be "the first hybrid electric propulsion for the brand." It is predicted to have a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Maserati also indicated that the GranTurismo and GranCabrio will "herald the full electrification era" as they represent the brand and its roots.
The Beijing Motor Show will be open to the public from April 25 to 30, although the hybrid Ghibli is expected to be revealed during the preliminary press days on April 21.