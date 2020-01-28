Volkswagen adding more 'edge' to its all-new Caddy

Volkswagen's fifth-generation urban delivery vehicle and family MPV – the Caddy and the Caddy Cargo – will make their world debuts at the end of February.

Ahead of their premieres, Volkswagen published the first teasers of the latest-generation Caddy and Caddy Cargo – one designed to transport people and the other to haul goods - revealing a hint of their "dynamic, confident, sporty and at the same time practical" exterior designs.

In the brief press release that accompanied the image, the company quickly summed up what's new on the inside as well.