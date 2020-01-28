New Models

Volkswagen adding more 'edge' to its all-new Caddy

28 January 2020 - 15:29 By AFP Relaxnews
The new Volkswagen Caddy is slated to make its world debut at the end of February.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen's fifth-generation urban delivery vehicle and family MPV – the Caddy and the Caddy Cargo – will make their world debuts at the end of February.

Ahead of their premieres, Volkswagen published the first teasers of the latest-generation Caddy and Caddy Cargo – one designed to transport people and the other to haul goods - revealing a hint of their "dynamic, confident, sporty and at the same time practical" exterior designs.

In the brief press release that accompanied the image, the company quickly summed up what's new on the inside as well.

Before heading inside, however, the body of the model has been refreshed with sportier lines: the roof slopes downward toward the rear, the headlights extend from the grille (giving the vehicle a seemingly wider presence) and the wheels have been enlarged.

In terms of technology, the Caddy is always connected thanks to the inclusion of more driver assistance tools and a "new level of digitalisation." As summarised by the company, this updated vehicle is "100% new, 100% Caddy".

Further details will be provided at the time of the reveal.

