Look out Cybertruck: Karma to show off electric pickup concept this year

29 January 2020 - 08:04 By AFP Relaxnews
Karma Automotive is expected to reveal an all-electric pickup truck by the end of 2020.
Image: Supplied

A few months after publishing a teaser image of an upcoming electric pickup concept, Karma Automotive, the vehicle manufacturer previously known as Fisker, will reportedly unvei the model at the end of this year.

Two days before Tesla unveiled the highly anticipated all-electric Cybertruck in November, Karma published the teaser of its version, according to Bloomberg.

The company's new COO, Kevin Pavlov, revealed that the model will be based on the new all-wheel-drive platform, which is slated to go into production. This same architecture is said to have a future being used by a luxury SUV.

While this model is a concept, it could be launched as a production model which, considering how the current electric pickup market consists mainly of one member (Rivian), could be a good move for a company trying to make its name in the automotive market.

Today, the Karma vehicle portfolio consists of four production cars and two concepts. By the end of 2020, that list could gain two new members.

