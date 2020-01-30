Hot new Hyundai i30N to lead new-model charge in SA

The automotive year started with a futuristic fusillade when a number of sci-fi-inspired cars were unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

With the Detroit motor show now moved from January to June, CES became the year-starting stage for auto companies to roll out their latest creations, and there was some razzle dazzle worthy of the city in which the event was staged.

On the sci-fi scale, none was more “out there” than the Mercedes Vision AVATR, a car inspired by the 2009 James Cameron movie about tall blue aliens. With the sequel Avatar movie in the works, Mercedes teamed up with Cameron to build a concept car which featured movable reptilian scales that “communicate” with other road users, spherical wheels that can move the car straight or sideways, and a user interface that responds to a driver’s heart rate.

As with many modern concept cars, the AVATR heralds a future of self-driving vehicles and has no steering wheel. Passengers interact with it by placing a hand on an accordion-stye biometric controller that recognises the authorised occupant by their heartbeat and breathing.