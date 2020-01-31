The Hummer is back and all-electric

It's official: General Motors on Thursday confirmed its plan to reboot the Hummer - a military-style behemoth once seen as a symbol of American excess - in an all-electric version.

GM will unveil the revamped GMC Hummer EV in an ad during Sunday's Super Bowl game, reviving a vehicle launched in the 1990s but phased out after the 2008 financial crisis.

Rumours of the Hummer's rebirth had been circulating in the US press for weeks, but GM made the news official only on Thursday, before the marketing blitz planned for Sunday's American football championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

The 30-second “Quiet Revolution” spot in the expensive, coveted television real estate that is the Super Bowl broadcast, plays up the gulf between the vehicles's brutish design and its noise-free operation.