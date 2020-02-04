New Models

New 2020 Renault Mégane range gets revised styling and interior tweaks

04 February 2020 - 10:35 By AFP Relaxnews
The updated Renault Mégane RS will make an appearance at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March.
Image: Supplied

With a month to go until the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, Renault has unveiled its updated Mégane range.

The French automaker has announced discreetly restyled versions of its popular Mégane. There are not many changes on the outside of the new vehicles, apart from the new LED Pure Vision headlamps, which offer better night vision.

Inside, Renault is providing an improved driver experience with a 10.2-inch dashboard screen and 9.3-inch multimedia tablet to take advantage of the Easy Link infotainment system.

Fans of sports performance will appreciate the 220kW provided by the direct injection 1.8-litre turbocharged engine that now features on the RS and RS Trophy models.

The automaker has also announced new driver assistance features, including a Highway & Traffic Jam Companion, which is a level-2 semi-autonomous system.

The new Renault Mégane will be presented to the public at the Geneva Motor Show.

