Kia publishes teaser pics of all-new Sorento ahead of Geneva Motor Show reveal

After the 2021 Sorento was spied undisguised on the road earlier this week, Kia published teaser sketches of the model.

Though the sketches aren't as revealing as the photographs published by Motor 1 on Monday, the text accompanying them gives some insight about its powertrain and technology.

The 2021 iteration of the Sorento, the first generation of which launched in 2002, is the first production version of the model to be electrified. It will be powered by a hybrid system, like a concept Sorento was in 2007.