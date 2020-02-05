New Models

Kia publishes teaser pics of all-new Sorento ahead of Geneva Motor Show reveal

05 February 2020 - 09:07 By AFP Relaxnews
The new 2021 Kia Sorento will debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.
Image: Supplied

After the 2021 Sorento was spied undisguised on the road earlier this week, Kia published teaser sketches of the model.

Though the sketches aren't as revealing as the photographs published by Motor 1 on Monday, the text accompanying them gives some insight about its powertrain and technology. 

The 2021 iteration of the Sorento, the first generation of which launched in 2002, is the first production version of the model to be electrified. It will be powered by a hybrid system, like a concept Sorento was in 2007.

As seen in the spy shots and reiterated in the sketches, the new version of the Sorento is more chiselled. The lines spanning from the front end to the rear have been sharpened and the grille has been widened. In general, the contours have been reshaped to give the model a more dominant and sporty appearance.

According to Kia, the model will have “advanced driver assistance systems and progressive connectivity and infotainment features”, though the company does not disclose exactly what tech will be included.

The official reveal of the 2021 Kia Sorento SUV will take place at the Geneva Motor Show on March 3.

