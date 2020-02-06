New Models

Hyundai teases its new i20 hatch ahead of Geneva debut

06 February 2020 - 09:22 By AFP Relaxnews
A design sketch of the new i20.
Image: Supplied

Six years after the second-generation supermini i20 launched, Hyundai has begun to tease the third generation of the model set to debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

Hyundai on Wednesday published the first teaser images of the third-gen i20 supermini-style hatch. Since the last major redesign of the model took place way back in 2014, it's time for the compact car to get a new look; the new i20 will be the first vehicle in Europe to feature the brand's “sensuous sportiness” design language.

According to Hyundai, this aesthetic is characterised by four coexisting elements - proportion, architecture, styling, and technology - that aim to give cars “emotional value” and a “distinctive look.” The grille of the new i20 has been widened so that it touches the more sharply angled headlights, and the contours spanning the side of the body have become more chiselled and dynamic.

Though the inside has not been depicted in any published images, the company states that a new digital cluster and the centre fascia - each of which features a 10.25-inch screen - come together to enhance interior elegance and coherence.

The new i20 will be unveiled next month at the Geneva Motor Show which runs from March 7 to March 17.

