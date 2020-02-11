Audi to test all-new A3 on São Miguel Island before Geneva reveal

This is accomplished by the three functional modes managed by the ESC system, each of which control the traction and driving stability at different intensities. The driver can choose between them depending on terrain conditions and driving preferences. The new A3 can be further customised thanks to five available Audi Drive Select driving modes: comfort, auto, dynamic, efficiency and individual. The latter can be tailored by drivers.

The adaptive damper control lets drivers choose between having a ride that is soft or hard, again giving the driver control over how sporty their driving experience is.

More information about the car is expected to be revealed as time draws nearer to the on-sale date.

The Geneva Motor Show runs from March 5 to 15.