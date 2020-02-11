New Models

Audi to test all-new A3 on São Miguel Island before Geneva reveal

11 February 2020 - 08:32 By AFP Relaxnews
Audi announced plans to premiere the latest A3 at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.
Image: Supplied

At the weekend, Audi announced plans to celebrate the world premiere of the latest A3 Sportback at the Geneva Motor Show in March, but not before testing the model on the winding roads of São Miguel Island in the Portuguese Azores archipelago.

This test, of sorts, is intended to demonstrate the model's driving dynamics. The quattro four-wheel-drive system works with the adaptive suspension, progressive steering and Electronic Stabilization Control system to offer drivers a smooth, sporty ride, purportedly even when cornering at high speeds.

This is accomplished by the three functional modes managed by the ESC system, each of which control the traction and driving stability at different intensities. The driver can choose between them depending on terrain conditions and driving preferences. The new A3 can be further customised thanks to five available Audi Drive Select driving modes: comfort, auto, dynamic, efficiency and individual. The latter can be tailored by drivers.

The adaptive damper control lets drivers choose between having a ride that is soft or hard, again giving the driver control over how sporty their driving experience is.

More information about the car is expected to be revealed as time draws nearer to the on-sale date.

The Geneva Motor Show runs from March 5 to 15. 

